Driverless Cars Hit Arlington

ARLINGTON, TX - Think driverless vehicles are coming one day in the *future?.

Well, that day was Thursday. This driverless vehicle rolled into Arlington.

The Mayor of Arlington tells NewsFix, "I'm very excited about the technology because its going to reduce the cost of transportation and we are going to be safer."

Arlington is one of 6 cities taking a test ride.

The vehicle uses lasers and GPS for guidance and it's route can be fully programmed. It can reach up to 25 miles an hour.

As for now, an operator has to be on board at all times. Laws haven't quite caught up with the tech. The GPS is precise. Tracking the vehicle's location down to within one centimeter.

No need to worry about hackers getting a hold of your vehicle, major preps are underway to assure our safety for the roadways.