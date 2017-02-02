Chew on This: The Cupboard by Chef Tiffany Derry

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS – Let's face it, when you think of food on the go, it's likely your brain instantly says 'Fast food.' But one Dallas chef is looking to open people's minds by opening the doors to The Cupboard , in Uptown. And Chef Tiffany Derry's main goal is to give people healthy options that they can just grab – and go.

"It's one of those things that I struggle with as far as weight, having time, where I get it, and I don't want to cook every day and all of these great things,” Derry told NewsFix. “So I said 'You know what? It's time I do something about it and stop complaining.' Thus The Cupboard was born."

"We do a lot of mixtures of different things from tomato basil soup, to last week we had a cauliflower soup,” Derry said. “Today we have roast beef wraps with horse radish and spinach. My favorite, chicken Caesar kale wrap with whole wheat. We do prepared meals. We have all types of things."

Chew on This: To ensure everything is as fresh as possible, Derry is using three key ingredients – local, local, and local!!!

"I'm all about community,” Derry told NewsFix. "So our greens come from two different markets. We get them from Bonton Farms and we also get from another place called Juvenile with Faces."

And as for the cupboard shelves…

"We have Urban Brunch Co. She makes a fantastic peach and bacon jam,” Derry said. "Another local company called Hogwash. They're great on hams, beef. Melinda's has some of the best hot sauces you can find. This is really not just about the food, but we have people come in, and it's really just about making a connection with folks."

And of course, variety.

"Whether you're a vegetarian or a vegan, or you're following a paleo diet -- there's something here for you,” Derry said.