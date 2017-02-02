5-year-old Plano boy dies after being found in fire with throat cut

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PLANO -- Disturbing new details are emerging from the ashes of an apartment fire in Plano.

Police say the blaze might've been intentionally set -- to cover up the attempted murder of a young child.

Firefighters were called out to the Villas of Preston Creek apartments Monday afternoon. Inside, they found a mother and her five-year-old son.

The mother died later that day but the boy survived. Police now believe the mother intentionally set that fire and say the boy may have been abused beforehand.

According to a search warrant, a nurse found ligature marks on his neck and his skull was also fractured.

UPDATE: The boy, who was initially listed in critical condition, died Monday evening, according to Plano PD Public Information Officer David Tilley.