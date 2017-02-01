White nationalist fliers found at UNT, other Texas colleges

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENTON -- An investigation is underway at the University of North Texas after white nationalist fliers were found on campus.

One sign displayed at Wooten Hall read, "We have a right to exist" and included a web address for American Vanguard. The site includes white nationalist propaganda and claims "white america is under attack."

Similar signs reading things like "Take your country back" were spotted at Texas State and Rice University as well as other colleges in Oklahoma and Louisiana.