Two horses die in Fort Worth Stock Show rodeo events

Talk about a heartbreaking turn of events at the annual Fort Worth Stock Show. Two horses died during similar competitions over the course of two and a half weeks.

The latest incident happened this past Sunday, January 29. One man recorded a horse competing in a bucking competition and then crashed head first into a wall.

Rodeo staff secured the horse and took it to be examined behind closed doors. Eventually, it died from a spinal cord injury sustained in the accident.

Before you curse the rodeo up and down, these types of incidents are extremely rare. "When you look at all of the rodeos across the country that involved live stock and rodeo athletes, the frequency is less than .005%," said Stock Show spokesman Matt Brockman.

He also mentioned the rodeo associations have big sanctions when it comes to proper animal care and safety.

This is just one of those incidents that took an unfortunate turn for the worse.

"We regret it, everybody regrets it. We're always vigilant looking for new ways and methods to enhance the safety of our contestants of the men and women and the animals that they care for," said Brockman.