Ruff Life: Winston learned to walk again just to be your Valentine

DALLAS -- Everyone wants their own Rocky-esque training montage. With the work he put in, Winston earned his.

"When we found Winston, he was thought to be paralyzed," Dallas Pets Alive! Marketing Director Haley Edman said Tuesday night at Pet Paradise. "Winston underwent a lot of physical therapy and some acupuncture to help him with his back legs, and I'm happy to report that he can run and bounce and hop around like the best of them."

Can you believe it? From paralyzed to playful guy after just eight months with his Dallas Pets Alive! foster family.

Winston is nothing short of a miracle.

"He is 100% ready to be adopted," Edman added.

This dude wants to deliver on his second chance, and he's ready to run with any people or pups. His number one, though, are all those toys.

"If you have a tennis ball or squirrel or anything to throw around with him, he's going to be laser focused in on that toy," Edman said.

Go ahead and stare deep into this three-year-old's eyes.

"Once you see Winston's soulful eyes, you're just gonna fall in love with him," Edman said. "They're huge, and they just bring you right in. You just wanna kiss his big, old block head."

And the time for love is the time to take hold of this miracle mutt. From now through Valentine's Day, Winston (and many other DPA pets) is only $14!

"He's gonna be your perfect Valentine," Edman said.

Come on. Winston learned to walk again just to be with you. What more do you need?

If you think you can help a Dallas Pets Alive! by adopting or fostering an animal, check out more at dallaspetsalive.org