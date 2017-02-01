North Texas mayor announces she’s transgender

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW HOPE -- The mayor of a tiny town in Collin County just made a big announcement.

New Hope, Texas lists its mayor as Jeff Herbst. But in an open letter to citizens on the town's website, Jess Herbst announced she is transgender.

Herbst says her transition started two years ago, with the support of her wife and daughters. She says at the time, she never imagined she would hold the mayor's position, but "Here I am."

Herbst previously served as an alderman, road commissioner, and mayor pro-tem. She replaced the previous mayor after he suffered a heart attack and died.

This makes Herbst Texas' first seated transgender mayor on record.