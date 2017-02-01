National Signing Day is for more than just for football

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS COUNTY -- Nothing's official until it has a signature on it. And that's especially important on a day like today when the heavy hitters decide which college program they`re going to take their "talents to."

Welcome to National Signing Day 2017.

Today, hundreds of student-athletes from all over the Metroplex figured out where they'll spend the next two to four years of their life. But it isn't only about those heavy hitters who make all the headlines by signing with TCU, Texas, or Oklahoma.

Molina HS senior Marquis Clark decided to stay a little closer to home and play football at SAGU in Waxahachie.

"I feel good, and in the future, I feel like I'm gonna be in the NFL and get my mamma the wishes she has always wanted," said Clark.

And Cierra Suire, who's on her way to the panhandle to play softball for the Clarendon College Bulldogs!

As the saying goes, "today is the first day of the rest of your life," and these talented kids certainly took advantage.