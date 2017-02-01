Mavs Ball: A Blue Tie Affair

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS -- The Mavs Ball is the premier fundraiser for the Mavs Foundation and was a fantastic night!

The gala was held at The Factory Ballroom in Deep Ellum with a cocktail reception, seated dinner and live and silent auctions with the entire Dallas Mavericks team, along with owner Mark Cuban, GM Donnie Nelson, and Head Coach Rick Carlisle.

There was even a magician. Dan White, who is best known for his act on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

Talk about an unforgettable night!