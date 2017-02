Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The corny dog king has passed away. Skip Fletcher, son of Fletcher's corny dogs founder Neil Fletcher, died Tuesday after being hospitalized for pneumonia. He was 82-years-old.

Skip and his brother, Bill, took over the family business in the late 80s. Fletcher's is now preparing for their 75th year at the State Fair of Texas.

The family posted to Facebook saying," Skip leaves behind a legacy of love, devotion, and adoration for you... His fans... That we will humbly continue."