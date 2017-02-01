Boom Box: ‘Athletes wanna be rappers…’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS -- There's nothing wrong with trying new things, but sometimes, you should just stick to what you're good at.

For instance, being an athlete. Now with the exception of Shaquille O’Neal, who in my opinion can actually rap, there are numerous athletes who thought it would be a good idea to show off their skills on the microphone and failed.

Here are s a few:

Allen Iverson is known for bridging hip-hop culture and basketball, but not for executing a rhyme. This one single 40 Bars made him realize the rest of the album was just too embarrassing to release.

Thankfully, Kobe Bryant will be remembered as one of the greatest basketball players of all time and not for that horrible song he did featuring Tyra Banks, called K.O.B.E.

Deion Sanders was destined for greatest in the NFL, not for rapping. His 1994 single, Must be the Money will forever remind us he should never try that again.

Roy Jones, Jr. held multiple boxing titles but he definitely won't be holding any best rapper titles.

And Mike Tyson has confirmed he is in the studio! So no one in his camp told him that may not be a good idea? Maybe it's a comedy album. Either way, it’s going to be funny!