This weird thigh makeup trend is making us re-evaluate life right now

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS -- Have you spotted people walking around with faces painted on their thighs?

We couldn't make this up! Apparently, the latest makeup trend is to doll your thigh up instead of your face? Or is it "beat" the thigh up?

After an unusual Instagram search, we found several people applying makeup to their thigh. Part of the reason? They don't want to put it on their face!

Like this girl:

Oooookkaaay?!

But, it doesn't stop at thigh high. It's also "cool" to do the same on your arm!

You would think buying makeup for it to not go on your face--- would cost you an arm and leg, right?