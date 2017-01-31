Travel halt keeps Iraqi detained 15 hours, and hurts travel business

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS -- He was exhausted, hurting, and probably needed a shower, but a hug from his friend and a ride away from the airport must have cured everything.

"Thank you, everybody!" Labeeb Issa's friend said after seeing him Tuesday morning. "Thank you for media. Thank you for American people. Thank you. Thank you for bringing my bro here."

With President Trump's travel moratorium from seven Muslim-majority countries, it seems everyone at the International Arrivals gate has a story. The guy sitting there in a wheelchair Tuesday morning certainly does, and it sounds like some people in the US Army would agree with him.

Labeeb Issa, from Iraq, was in a holding pattern at DFW with Customs. It lasted 15 hours!

Why was he coming to America? Well, it's a lot freer than what's going on in Iraq. Issa claims he drove US soldiers in his home country. An attack there put him in the wheelchair, which then sent him into 'Get out of Iraq' mode.

He came to the US on a special visa, and those lawyers who have been waiting at DFW were eventually able to get him out. Turns out, he's not even upset about the ordeal.

"Nice weather," he laughed as they wheeled him outside.

It's clearly not easy coming to America these days, but just a reminder, it's also really tough to get into places like Iran. Who knew there was a demand for this in North Texas, but we found a local travel agency (Homa International Travel) that specializes in getaways to places like Tehran! It's all about $900 round trip!

We're told business is a bust since the ban. A woman at Homa said, "Unfortunately there is a large effect (SIC) to our business since the new law. Lots of cancellations and concerns."

Although for a guy like Issa, after a 15-hour wait, we get the feeling he doesn't have a concern in the world.