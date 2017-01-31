Things to do for Valentine’s Day in the DFW for the single and ready to mingle

Valentine’s Day is approaching meaning it’s time to shared the love in the DFW. Don’t have a date but still want to celebrate? Here’s a few ideas for Dallasites who are single and ready to mingle!

Anti-Valentine’s Day Singles’ Bash hosted by Victor Tangos

For those who aren’t in the lovey-dovey spirit, Victor Tangos is hosting a singles bash with nonstop singles anthems and plenty of booze on Valentine’s Day. “His & Hers” drink specials and shots crafted for singles will be served.

The Friend Zone hosted by WHERE Magazine

If you want to dance the night away on Valentine’s Day weekend, The Friend Zone is the party to attend.

Galentines Pottery & Painting Night

Grabs your girls for a girl’s night out at the Curated Co Op on Friday, February 10, at 6:30p. Paint and make cards to give to your besties.

Price: $40

Beer My Valentine Uptown Bar Crawl

Dallasites101 and 3 Nation’s Brewing are hosting a bar crawl in Uptown on Saturday, February 18, from 12-5p. The crawl takes place at Idle Rich, Black Friar, Renfield’s and Nickel & Rye with an after party at Eastwood’s.

Price: $0 – $14.75