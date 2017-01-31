Things to do for Valentine’s Day in the DFW for couples

The most romantic day of the year is approaching meaning it’s time to celebrate all the love in the DFW. Still need Valentine’s Day plans? Here’s a few ideas!
San Valentín 5 Course Experience at Urban Taco
Urban Taco will be serving a 5 course, contemporary Mexican meal with live music on Saturday, February 11, and on Valentine’s Day. Make reservations by emailing hola@urban-taco.com.
Price: $25 per person
Heart Shaped Pizzas at Stonedeck Pizza Pub
Stonedeck Pizza Pub will be making their pizzas in the shape of a heart when you dine-in on Valentine’s Day. They’ll also be serving “Moonlight Kisses”, moonshine flights, for $10.
Cloud Nine by Candlelight Dinner at Reunion Tower
The Reunion Tower is having an exclusive buffet dinner for two by famous chef, Wolfgang Puck, on Cloud Nine’s revolving level on Saturday, February 11, and on Valentine’s Day. Seating begins at 6 or 8:30p.
The dinner includes a champagne toast, two boxed souvenir champagne flute glasses to take home, and two GeO-Deck general admission tickets for a return visit.
Get tickets, here.
Price: $250 package for two
Keith and Margo’s Ultimate Mystery Dinner Adventure
For the nontraditional Valentine’s Day celebrators, enjoy a live-action romantic comedy mystery dinner. The interactive experience is designed for amateur sleuths with a twisted since of humor.
Price: $63 per person
A Chocolate Covered Valentine by The Harvest Hand
The Harvest Hands is hosting an extra sweet, interactive night of chocolate on Valentine’s Day! Enjoy an exclusive chocolate experience including an ice cream station, vegan cheese, wine and take home treats.
Price: $40 – $65
Beer My Valentine Uptown Bar Crawl
Dallasites101 and 3 Nation’s Brewing are hosting a bar crawl in Uptown on Saturday, February 18, from 12-5p. The crawl takes place at Idle Rich, Black Friar, Renfield’s and Nickel & Rye with an after party at Eastwood’s.
Price: $0 – $14.75
