Spice of Blythe: make your bowl party SUPER!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS -- It's a good week to be a football fan! Or if you just like an excuse to throw a party on a Sunday!

So whether you're hosting a Super Bowl party or just going to one, make sure you have the right food! Need a place to start? Here are some basics.

First, the vegetable platter. A bunch of fresh veggies, with some ranch dressing to make it taste so good you forget you're eating healthy? Can't go wrong!

Then there's a 7-layer dip. You can buy one from the store, sure, but chances are you can put one together mostly out of stuff you've already got in your pantry. Wanna add some ground beef? Spicy turkey? Sausage? You're the boss!

Speaking of dip, how about some guacamole? Gotta love fresh avocados, and all the onions, garlic, and salsa you want to add. But be careful; they might cost extra!

Then, of course, there's the salsa. You can eat it with chips, nachos, or even hot dogs and burgers. And it's made out of fresh veggies!

The Spice of Blythe is, celebrate your Super Bowl Sunday with friends, food, and booze. And don't forget to supply plenty of chips!