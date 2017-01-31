Second teen arrested in Target attack

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS -- Another teen has been arrested in the brutal attack of a local theater director; 17-year-old Zantreel Sauls was taken into custody Monday evening and charged with aggravated assault.

Police believe Sauls and another suspect beat local theater director Derek Whitener with a wooden rod outside the Cityplace Target store in old east Dallas on January 14. Whitener's skull was fractured in the attack.

The other suspect was arrested last Friday, but his identity hasn't been released since he's a minor.