Woman stabs date, tries to eat his heart in quest to be a serial killer

LYNNWOOD, Wash. — A woman set up a date at a Lynnwood, Washington hotel Sunday night with the intent of killing a man she met online and eating his heart, police said.

The suspect later told Lynnwood detectives that the gruesome plan was just one step in her bid to become a serial killer, according to police.

Police arrested the suspect, a 24-year-old Edmonds woman, on suspicion of first-degree attempted murder after she allegedly stabbed the 29-year-old victim in the chest, puncturing his lung, according to KCPQ-TV.

The woman was scheduled to make her first court appearance Tuesday afternoon. She isn’t being named publicly pending formal charges.

The victim, who police met at a nearby Walgreen’s after receiving a 911 call, told officers he had met the woman on Craigslist through a post seeking dating, not sex.

After meeting in person, the pair ended up booking a room at the Rodeo Inn on Highway 99 in Lynnwood.

The man told police the woman asked him several times if he was a serial killer. He told her “No,” and she climbed on top of him and said, “Well I am a serial killer” as she grabbed a pocket knife, according to court documents.

The woman then stabbed him in the chest, according to police, before he eventually broke free, got out of the room and dialed 911 from the hotel office. The victim told police that he had a difficult time fighting her off because of her weight.

He said there had been no argument or altercation before she attacked him.

Police found the suspect in the parking lot, and the man identified her before leaving for the hospital.

According to police, the suspect said “I’m a loon” when they asked what happened, and said she wanted to become a serial killer and planned to stab the victim to death.

She said she planned to eat the victim’s heart after she killed him, and said she had already written a note to leave on his body explaining that she planned to kill again, according to police.

A judge on Tuesday set bail at $1 million.