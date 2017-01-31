Oprah Winfrey joins ’60 Minutes’

NEW YORK — Oprah Winfrey has a new TV gig and it doesn’t involve eating bread every day. Every. Day.

The veteran talk show host is returning to network TV with a new gig on CBS’s 60 Minutes.

Winfrey will serve as special contributor on the news program. Her body of work is extraordinary, including thousands of interviews with people from all walks of life.

Winfrey hosted The Oprah Winfrey Show for 25 years before ending the series and launching OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network. Winfrey’s Harpo Productions is also behind Dr. Phil, The Dr. Oz Show and Rachael Ray.