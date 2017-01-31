Millennials lacking these skills are more likely having trouble finding jobs

Employers seeking to fill entry level positions value soft skills more than technical, Forbes says. For millennials, while having great technical skills to applies to the workforce, these soft skills are becoming rarer:

Attention

A high demand for employees who can concentrate on the job has increased since technology has decreased the ability to focus. Recruiters find careless formatting and typing errors in millennial applicants’ resumes, cover letters, etc. Time management, prioritizing and execution also aren’t on their side. The dilemma millennials have is showing proof of follow-through. Many employers find that entry level candidates don’t have work experience that allow them to complete projects start to finish.

Agility

Having a high IQ isn’t all you need in the workforce. With constantly evolving technology, once someone is an expert at something, it’s time to learn something new. Agility is needed to help adapt to constantly changing, modern work.

More than College

With college enrollment at it’s highest, earning a degree isn’t a stand out qualification anymore. While universities prepare students academically, some believe that the education system has failed in preparing millennials for careers. For employers, commitment and curiosity are important skills to have. Applicants who are still willing to learn after graduating college are better candidates for employers.

Humility

Candidates who think they know everything aren’t good collaborators and aren’t trainable. Employers want employees who can be trained. Admitting you don’t know something and asking for help is better than being a know-it-all.