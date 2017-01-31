Legends Of Tomorrow S02 E09: George Lucas, The Legends save Star Wars, and more Legion of Doom

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Hello my Legends Legionnaires! It’s Richard from Zeus Comics!

This episode focus on our Legends team and our newly minted team of Villains the Legion of Doom… oh and little known historical figure George Lucas.

George Lucas? Seriously? Isn’t he still alive?

That fake beard though….

Our Legion of Doom are after the Spear of Destiny! And Rip Hunter has a fragment of it!

Using the newly combined Amulet, the Legion of Doom travels back to 1967, but their time footprint makes is easy for our Legends to find them and confront them!

Turns out Rip wiped his own mind and threw himself and the fragment of the Spear of Destiny into time landing in 1967.

With his memory wiped, Rip is unable to help either our Legends or even under torture via the Legion of Doom.

Most of this episode is a tribute to impact of the works of George Lucas on modern generations.

Without Star Wars or Raiders of the Lost Ark, the changes to the timeline de-power both Steel and Atom at a critical moment… a familiar Star Wars Trash Compactor!

But a quick inspirational pep talk to Lucas convinces him to stay in films and reverts our timeline.

In a final confrontation, our Legends end up with the Spear fragment, but fail to save Rip who’s now a captive of the Legion of Doom.

Quick note: In Mick’s quest to remove the visions of Leonard Snart, Dr. Stein suggests Snart may have merged with time creating fragments. Is this how our Captain Cold returns?

I’m hoping for that possibility in our next episode where our Legends go after Rip in episode appropriately titled “the Legion of Doom!”

Video: Director Rueben Gonzales, Editor Chris Williams.

Richard is the owner of the Eisner award-winning Zeus Comics in Dallas, Texas and co-creator of The Variants, a web series about life in the comic shop. He is also freakishly good at handstand push-ups. You can follow Zeus Comics on twitter and instagram @zeuscomics or at zeuscomics.com.