Is acupuncture the key to beating addiction

DALLAS -- Health and fitness has always been an important part of Hanna Fobare’s life.

“Once I quit playing soccer, I played for 2 years, I lost all my structure and that’s when my addiction went out of hand,” Fobare said. In college, Hanna found herself addicted to prescription meds.

“I was partying a lot, I was hanging out with friends, going on weekend trips and then my depression, I was living a lie and that's when my depression really kicked in. So that's when I started self-medicating.”

When Hanna went to get clean her doctors prescribed an alternative treatment, acupuncture.

“Acupuncture is one of the components of traditional Chinese medicine. What it really does is moving the energies of the body to areas that are in excess or in areas that are in deficiency,” Dr. Susana Mendez with Enterhealth Outpatient Center said.

Dr. Mendez says the mix of eastern and western medicine is an effective way to fight addiction to help balance patients lives.

“In traditional Chinese medicine, Chi is the life force. It makes you talk, walk, breath. So what we are doing is moving the Ying and Yang to the appropriate levels so the Chi can move,” Dr. Mendez said.

“I remember that night I slept really well, over time the depression got better with the combination of medicine,” Fobare said. “It’s a huge part of my recovery.