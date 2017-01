Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT WORTH -- Who says scratch-offs are a waste?

A Fort Worth man just banked $7.5 million on a $50 '$7,500,000 Ultimate Cash' scratch-off ticket. Tony Huynh bought the winning ticket at Jimmy's Food Store off Sycamore School Road in Fort Worth.

The Texas Lottery Commission says that particular ticket was the second of three top prizes for the game. For selling the winning ticket, Jimmy's is eligible for a $10,000 retailer bonus.