Dallas police holding community meetings to discuss unsolved murders

DALLAS — Dallas police are meeting with several communities over the next few weeks to discuss unsolved murders in each of the specific geographic areas.

The Homicide Unit is hosting the events in hopes of building relationships and fostering a sense of trust with the communities. Detectives want to not only educate residents on what all goes into the investigation of a murder, but also explain the crucial role citizens have in the things that happen in their neighborhoods.

Additionally, police are hoping opening up the lines of communication will help detectives with unsolved cases. Deputy Chief Thomas Castro said detectives will present three or four unsolved murders at each meeting and will also hold a Q & A to answer questions or discuss any other cases within each community.

DPD Homicide Detectives Community Meeting schedule:

Monday, January 30, 2017 at 6:00 p.m. – Salem Institutional Baptist Church (inside the sanctuary), 3918 Crozier Street

Tuesday, January 31, 2017 at 6:30 p.m. – Cedar Crest Cathedral, 1616 E. Illinois Avenue

Thursday, February 9, 2017 at 6:00 p.m. – Lake Highlands Recreation Center, 9940 Whiterock Trail

Tuesday, February 21, 2017 at 6:00 p.m. – Fretz Park Library, 6994 Beltline Road