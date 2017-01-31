101 Kroger stores in north and east Texas make opioid reversal drug available

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

101 Kroger pharmacies in north and east Texas are now stocking up on an opioid reversal drug.

The drug, called naloxone, is a nasal spray and does not require a prescription. It's used to rapidly reverse the effects of overdoses from drugs like heroin, morphine, and oxycodone.

It's also available at Walgreens and CVS.

Proponents of the drug hope it will decrease the staggering number of opioid overdoses in the country, but critics are afraid it will instead act as a safety net.