Will California Secede?

NATIONWIDE — When you think of a state seceding, you probably go right to Texas. But it looks like someone else is trying to get in on the action!

California has its own growing independence movement that’s really picked up steam since Donald Trump won the election. Just last week, California’s Secretary of State gave permission for supporters of the “CalExit” to begin collecting signatures they need to get the question of secession onto the 2018 ballot.

So what do the OG secessionists have to say about the new trend out in the Golden State?

Well on their website the Texas Nationalist Movement says the move is “welcome news to all who believe that Texas ought to be its own country again” and that they wish them “every success in their independence efforts”.

Yeah, even though the independence seekers come from very different sides of the political spectrum, you could say they’re united in their aim to divide it all up.

As for the quest for Cali Independence, it’s a big uphill climb. They need over half a million signatures in the next six months to get on the ballot, would need to win two separate votes in 2018 and ’19, and then would have to get approval from two-thirds of the other states in order to leave the Union

But hey, if they do somehow leave the USA, or if Texas ever fulfills its secessionist dreams, we can only hope it doesn’t play out like the last time some states decided to skip out on the rest of the country!