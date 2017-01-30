Truck driver who killed softball players found dead

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The driver of an 18-wheeler that crashed into a bus killing four North Central Texas College softball players has been found dead.

The medical examiner says 55-year-old, Russell Staley, committed suicide.

He was supposed to go on trial March 8th for four counts of manslaughter related to the 2014 crash.

Police say Staley crossed the median on I-35 and struck the side of the bus.

He told officials he was reaching for a soda.

The NTSB later found synthetic cannabis in his truck and say that likely prevented Staley from taking evasive action.