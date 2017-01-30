Princess Diana: William & Harry to mark 20th anniversary of mother’s death with statue

In honor Princess Diana, who died 20 years ago, Prince William and Harry commissioned a statue of the late princess.

While a sculpture has yet to be selected, a spokesperson said that the artwork would begin shortly. “It has been 20 years since our mother’s death and the time is right to recognize her positive impact in the UK and around the world with a permanent statue,” the princes said of their mother.

The Princess of Wales was killed in a car crash in Paris on August 31, 1997, when the Duke of Cambridge was 15 and his brother was 12.