Foreign travelers might have to give up social media info and phone numbers, Report Says

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON, D.C. -- It's no secret Trump's new Executive Order on immigration has tempers flying at airports across the country! But, The Donald isn't done yet.

Word is Trump's team is discussing a new policy that'll ask foreign travelers to share their social media accounts and cell phone numbers.

If the passenger refuses to give up the info, they could be sent packing.

"We're going to have extreme vetting which we should have had in this country for many years," Trump said in a news conference.

So far, this policy is just a rumor! But imagine how crazy it would be to share your Facebook pic, last Twitter update and ya mom's number with a complete stranger.