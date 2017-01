Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Little Elm is slowly picking up the pieces after the devastating loss of Detective Jerry Walker, but the town isn't done helping his family.

A massive fundraising effort will happen today from 5 to 9p at Chick-fil-A restaurants in Denton, Frisco, Mansfield, and Plano.

Little Elm, Big Hero' tee shirts will be sold.

A portion of restaurant sales will also go to Walker's family.