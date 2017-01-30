Airport protests have simmered, but feelings haven’t

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IRVING -- When Navid Ghodousi came to the United States in November 2015, the Iranian-born man had a simple answer to a question about his feelings toward other religions and nations.

"I said, 'I have two kidneys. I can dedicate one of them to a Christian man and another one to a Jewish one,'" he recounted Monday.

Other than a few lawyers making sure everyone was clearing customs okay, Ghodousi was the only person left from the weekend's airport protest of President Trump's travel moratorium.

The executive order stops immigration from seven Muslim-majority countries for the next three months, and only a judge's order kept detainees from being sent back over the weekend. Ghodousi has seen global strife many times, and he isn't buying the temporary tag on this travel ban.

"We have lots of freedom here, more than other countries, but yesterday and today, I feel I don't have it," Ghodousi said.

He was arrested and tortured in his native Iran for protesting the government, but with his green card interview scheduled for next week, he's wondering if he made the right choice coming to America.

"I chose Canada and the United States because they are not racist. They are not fascists," Ghodousi said. "Unfortunately, after passing the presidency from Mr. Obama to Mr. Trump, I see that was incorrect."

Now he is offering a challenge from a peace-seeking immigrant to the leader of the free world.

"Mr. President, let me know what Jesus said," he said. "'Peace for everyone.' They (refugees) say, 'Give us a chance to continue our life,' and you close the doors. Is this a Christian idea, Mr. President? Please let me know."