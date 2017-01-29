Not so fast! Judge blocks Trump immigration order

A federal judge is hitting pause on parts of President Donald Trump’s travel ban.

The judge in New York temporarily blocked the order Saturday night for citizens of seven Muslim-majority countries who have already arrived in the US and those who are in transit, and who hold valid visas, ruling they cannot be removed from the US.

The US Department of Homeland Security said on Sunday it will comply with judicial orders not to deport detained travelers affected by President Donald Trump’s seismic move to ban more than 130 million people from entering the United States.

“Customs and Border Protection shall notify airlines that have flights arriving at Logan Airport of this Order and the fact that individuals on these flights will not be detained or returned based solely on the basis of the Executive Order,” Judges Allison Burroughs and Judith Dein wrote.

There have been protests at DFW Airport and international airports across the country against Trump’s executive action.

Despite the chaos and confusion, Trump says the new travel ban is working out just fine.

“It’s not a Muslim ban, but we were totally prepared,” Trump said. “It’s working it out very nicely. You see it at the airports, you see it all over, it’s working out very nicely and we’re going to have a very, very strict ban and we’re going to have extreme vetting which we should have had in this country for many years.”

Friday’s executive order sent shockwaves and drew condemnation from around the world.