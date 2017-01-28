Trump immigration ban strands travelers at DFW Airport

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS -- Complete chaos and confusion.

That's the situation after President Donald Trump's move to ban more than 130 million people from the United States and to deny entry to all refugees reverberated worldwide Saturday.

It's rippling through US law enforcement agencies, airports and foreign capitals trying to grasp the US's new policy.

Dozens of people are being detained at DFW International Airport. Families are in tears waiting to know if their loved ones will make it through U.S. Customs.

At John F. Kennedy International Airport, two Iraqis who had been granted visas to enter the US were detained and prevented from exiting the airport.

Customs and Border Protection officials cited Trump's new executive order, which bans citizens of Iraq and six other Muslim-majority countries -- a total of at least 134 million people -- from entering the US for the next 90 days. It also suspends the admission of all refugees for 120 days.

One of the men, Hameed Khalid Darweesh, worked with the US government for 10 years after the US invaded Iraq. He was released early Saturday afternoon due to provisions in Trump's order that allow the secretaries of state and homeland security to admit individuals into the US on a case-by-case basis, a source with knowledge of the case told CNN.

The other man, Haider Sameer Abdulkaleq Alshawi, had been granted a visa to join his wife, who had worked for a US contractor in Iraq, and son, both of whom already live in the US as refugees. It was not immediately clear how many other cases like Darweesh and Alshawi's were cropping up at other US airports, which appeared to have been blindsided by the new immigration rule that took effect immediately with Trump's signature Friday afternoon.

Trump on Friday said that his actions would "keep radical Islamic terrorists out of the United States of America."

"We don't want them here," Trump said as he signed the order. "We want to ensure that we are not admitting into our country the very threats our soldiers are fighting overseas. We only want to admit those into our country who will support our country and love deeply our people."

But those actions will not automatically allow green card holders who traveled to the affected countries back into the United States.

Instead, those travelers will have to apply for a waiver to the executive order that instituted the ban.