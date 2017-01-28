Rangers & Roughriders raise money for fallen Little Elm officer’s family

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FRISCO, TX — The Rangers Winter Caravan rolled into Dr. Pepper Ballpark Saturday, giving fans a chance to play on the field and get some autographs from their Ranger favorites. But there was a bigger purpose behind this stop.

A portion of the proceeds raised at the fan event went directly to the Memorial Fund for fallen Little Elm Detective Jerry Walker’s family.

“That was an easy call,” said Frisco RoughRiders owner Chuck Greenberg. “Anything we can do to help our community, particularly in times of struggle or tragedy is something we take very, very seriously.”

And the gesture by the whole franchise means a lot to the Texas Rangers manager.

“We don’t say thank you enough for our officers in our opinion, and so for us to be able to do what minimal in the grand scheme of things to help his family because [of] they’re sacrifice and he paid the ultimate price,” Jeff Banister said. “An opportunity like this, and to have an organization that says thank you and is willing to give back is tremendous.”

Well, the event itself gave a lot of local families an unforgettable day out at the ballpark, and thanks to the organization’s actions, it also all goes to helping one family in particular. Proving that what makes a great team has just as much to do with what happens off the field as on it.