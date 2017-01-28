× New rape claims: Should Baylor Football get death penalty?

WACO — New bombshell allegations in the Baylor University sex scandal have many shouting, “Shut the football program down for good!”

There are calls for the “death penalty” after a former student filed a lawsuit Friday claiming 31 football players committed 52 rapes between 2011 and 2014.

The death penalty is the harshest punishment the NCAA can slap on a program, which shuts it down for at least a year. SMU is the only football program to ever receive the penalty back in 1987.

Not sure how Baylor football hasn't had death penalty yet. — CashMeOusside (@jerthorne) January 28, 2017

They gotta get the death penalty and this is coming from a man who roots for Baylor https://t.co/vfqZVqpDOA — Cam'ron Diaz (@blankfaceTM) January 28, 2017

The Baylor graduate who filed this latest lawsuit claims two football players gang raped her in 2013. And she blames the athletic department for allegedly operating under a “Show ’em a good time” policy. She claims in her lawsuit that a coach once told a high school recruit:

“Do you like white women? Because we have a lot of them at BAYLOR and they LOVE football players.”

Baylor released the following statement late Friday:

“Our hearts go out to any victims of sexual assault. Any assault involving members of our campus community is reprehensible and inexcusable. Baylor University has taken unprecedented actions that have been well-documented in response to the issue of past and alleged sexual assaults involving our campus community.”

Former head coach Art Briles was fired last summer after Baylor came under fire for its handling of a number of rape allegations.

With this newest lawsuit, they may be forced to clean house again.