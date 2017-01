Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AUSTIN - Austin police stopped a major shipment of drugs from making its way to Dallas this week.

A woman driving down I-35 was stopped by police because she wasn't staying in her lane.

Officers asked her if they could search the vehicle and that's when drug dogs noticed something fishy about the gas tank.

A mechanic eventually found a partition inside the tank concealing 65 pounds of liquid meth.

That's worth about $2.6 million on the street.