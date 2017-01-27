New dating app is considered a ‘match’ for people with disabilities!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KENILWORTH, IL -- It's no secret that dating has changed over the last couple of centuries.

These days, everything is done online or through an app.

And here's another one!

Match.com just released a new feature that will let people know who they've crossed paths with in the real world. It's called Missed Connections.

Aside from telling you who you've missed, the app will even let you chat with them without giving away your location.

You never know, the love of your life could be picking up a cup of joe right next to you!

Another dating breakthrough is called Glimmer and according to Buzzfeed, its mission is to cater to people with disabilities, making online dating a lot more inclusive.

After working at a non-profit for people with disabilities, Geoffrey Anderson noticed the biggest problem was revealing their disabilities when trying to get out there to date!

So he created Glimmer to reduce the stigma that comes with having a disability nd this is only the beginning! Anderson has some big plans for the apps future.

He's planning on hiring individuals with disabilities and donate a percentage of revenue to charities and foundations sharing the same values.

Sounds like a match made in heaven!