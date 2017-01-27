Fugitive in 1983 murder surrenders

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAREDO, TX - A former University of Texas student who's been on the run for decades is now in police custody.

Robert van Wisse surrendered to police at the border in Laredo on Thursday just a month after he was added to the FBI's most wanted list.

Van Wisse is accused of killing Laurie Stout in an Austin office building in 1983.

He was just 19-years-old at the time and was the last person seen in the building before the slaying.

The case went cold until the early 90s when DNA pointed to Van Wisse.