Fashion Fix: Active Ego, Workout Gear for the Curvy!

DALLAS -- The curvy girl - not only is she sometimes scrutinized for her thick thighs and full figure; it can be hard to find something that fits right!

But there's a movement going on to appreciate what God gave you and Dallas-based fashion designer Jennifer James is a big part of it.

"You know today, plus size is such a wide range term and it’s like what is plus size? What is plus size today? Is it an eight, is it a 10, or it a 12? You know the average woman today is a size 14."

After having her daughter, Jennifer faced the toughest challenge of all, losing the baby fat!

And unlike celebrities who drop pounds in just weeks, this was real life! Drinking flat tummy tea just wasn't going to do the trick!

She had to put in the work. But while getting her work out on, she realized something.

"I had a really hard time finding stylish cute active wear that I wanted to be caught dead in."

"A lot of the big retailers I wasn’t able to go to so, I started going to department stores and even though the department stores did have my size it just wasn’t anything that really fit my personality. So I just went on a journey to create my own activewear. Specifically, sports bras."

So she did what any strong, entrepreneur would do, she started her own fashion line and called it Active Ego!

"Some people were like wait, what? Activewear for plus size? Why? Well, people really started to figure out there’s really not a brand dedicated to plus size women for active wear."

Her line has already had the honor of being on display during New York Fashion Week last year!

"I wouldn’t trade that experience for anything, it was nice, the response was great and I believe people were connected to the personal story I had behind the brand."

And from the sound of it, all those curves are exactly where they need to be!