DALLAS - Governor Greg Abbott is giving the Dallas Police Department a $1 million grant to go toward new ballistic helmets and bullet proof vests.

He cited the deadly July 7th ambush in downtown as the reason.

Dallas is also getting extra money to help pay for overtime associated with the ambush.

Grand Prairie is also getting a reboot on security.

The department plans to issue 200 body cameras to its officers next month.