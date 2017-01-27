Class Act: TCA Senior Excels On Every Team He’s On

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ADDISON, TX — Whether he’s in the water or in the tech lab, Alex Clemovitz is the best teammate you could ask for, and that’s what makes him our Class Act of the Week.

Alex is a senior at Trinity Christian Academy. He’s active in band, an eagle scout and a member of the swim team.

“One of the things I love about it is that it’s a very individual sport as well as a team sport,” Alex said. “You swim your own races but you’re also in relays with other people and you also try to score point for the entire team.”

But his real passion is in technology and engineering.

“I’ve just always been interested in all things engineering,” said Alex. “When I was a little kid I’d get Lego sets and I wouldn’t follow the instructions, I’d just take it apart and do my own thing. The most rewarding thing is seeing what you’ve created after it’s all finished.”

Much like swimming, being an engineer can be a individual sport that also goes to benefiting a whole team, like with TCA’s tech internship program, known as Tech Stop..

“They have students each class period that go in there and they assist students and teachers with any issues with their devices,” Alex explained.

Yeah, Alex is already a die-hard tech guy, and with a ton of other skills in his back pocket, he’s a top player on a lot of teams.

