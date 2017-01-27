‘Breadcrumbing’: The New ‘Ghosting’ in the Dating World

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS -- Dating these days can be tricky!

Between the swiping left and right, trying to figure out if you're being cat-fished and the ghosting, it can be exhausting.

Well, now there's another term for you to remember, Breadcrumbing and has nothing to do with chicken!

It's the act of sending out flirtatious, but non-committal text messages...i.e. Breadcrumbs.

And, these breadcrumbs can come in many different ways.

Like sending a random text with just an emoji or trolling Instagram and liking a picture from weeks ago.

But the worst type of breadcrumber is the one that pops up every six months or so using that lame line we all hate, you know the one, “Hey, I was just thinking about you."

Basically, it's a catch 22 because instead of feeling excited when that person randomly reaches out to you, you feel let down and confused.

But don't! Instead, you should probably listen to Queen B and just send them to the left.