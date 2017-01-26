WATCH: New Police Body Cam Footage of Fort Worth Arrest Leaked To Public

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT WORTH -- Dramatic footage of Jacqueline Craig's viral arrest has once again made its way to the national spotlight. This time it's the police officer's body cam video from the December incident when Craig and her two daughters were arrested by Fort Worth cop William Martin.

After Martin approached Craig about her son's alleged littering-- things turned ugly.

The original video from a smartphone appeared to show Martin wrestling Craig and her teen daughters to the ground. But now, body cam footage anonymously released on Thursday gets more up close and personal.

At one point, it looks as if Martin forces the teen's handcuffed arms up to get her to answer him.

The city attorney and the city manager's office want police to investigate investigating how that video was made public. In a statement released late Thursday, they said state law prohibited police from releasing the video.

With the video made public, Fort Worth PD has also reversed course on a few things.

In a statement, they say they're now dropping all charges against Craig and her oldest daughter and charging that neighbor with assaulting Craig's son.

Along with Officer Martin's ten-day suspension, he will no longer be assigned to that particular neighborhood.

Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price says she stands behind the chief's decision.

But Craig's attorney Lee Merritt isn't satisfied.

"The fact that they failed to fire an officer who was clearly exposed and participated in excessive force is clearly a failure," Merrit explained during a Thursday evening presser.

The Tarrant County DA says this case will not go to a grand jury, but Merritt ensured the public the family will file a federal lawsuit.