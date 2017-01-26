Top 10 things that annoy us about our spouses

Happy National Spouse Day!

You love your significant other (or at least, we hope you do) but being with someone for years, anything can become annoying.

National Today took a survey of the most annoying things about spouses. Are you surprised by the list?

10. Forgetting your anniversary

9. Not getting along with your in-laws

8. Working too much

7. Being a slob (i.e. not washing dishes, leaving dirty clothes on the floor, etc.)

6. Not contributing enough to household chores

5. Bodily quirks (i.e. farting, burping, nose picking, etc.)

4. Not financially responsible enough

3. Being a control freak at times

2. Snoring

1. Selective listening