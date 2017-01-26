This sheep thinks it’s a dog and it’s hilarious

A GIF of a sheep jumping and bouncing around just like its doggie friends has Reddit going crazy.

Someone uploaded the GIF to Reddit Thursday morning and within hours made it to the front page.

However, it’s not the first time this video’s been seen on the internet. We found the original video on YouTube and it’s from February 2015.

It turns out, according the video’s description, the sheep’s name is Pet and lives in Scotland.

“Here’s ‘Pet’ the orphaned lamb who thinks she’s a dog, the description read. ‘Pet’, from a very young age started following our oldest collie Dice around, believing that Dice was her mum. Pet would follow her everywhere, even sleeping in the same bed together.”

Watch more of Pet goofing around below. Your day will get instantly better.