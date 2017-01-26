The Secret’s Out: McDonald’s Gives Away Their Special Sauce!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS — More than 100 people lined up inside a McDonald’s off of Highway 75 today, but it wasn’t just for a quick lunch! They were there for an exclusive bottle of the Big Mac Special Sauce.

The girl at the front of the line had been there for over two hours to score her free bottle!

Only 10,000 bottles were given out today nationwide. And after they got their bottles some were ready to head home to make their own Big Macs!

The Special Sauce has always been a Mickey D’s fan favorite.

“It’s a great product that’s lasted over 49 years, a great taste, America loves it,” Roland Parrish, the owner of the Dallas McDonald’s, said.

And for those 49 years, the Special Sauce has ranked right up there on the list of secret recipes with KFC’s secret herbs and spices and Coke’s secret ingredient. But now the secret is out. The ingredients are right on the bottle!

Meaning if you’ve got the time and energy, you can now make the secret, special sauce at home.

But McDonald’s isn’t too worried about giving the confidential concoction away.

“We want to share it with America,” said Parrish.

For now, if you want the Special Sauce on something besides a Big Mac, better hope you know one of the folks who were waiting all day for a bottle and hope they share it with you!