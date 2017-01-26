Texas radio station bans all Madonna songs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TEXARKANA -- A Texas radio station is pulling the plug on Madonna after her speech at the women's march in DC.

"Yes, I'm angry. Yes, I am outraged. Yes, I have thought an awful lot about blowing up the White House," Madonna said. "But I know that this won't change anything. We cannot fall into despair."

The radio station manager for Texarkana's Hits 105 says banning Madonna's music is a "matter of patriotism." He says it just feels wrong to be playing her music when she's shown un-American sentiments.

Madonna said earlier this week she was speaking in metaphor at the march.