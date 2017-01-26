R&B Artist Sevyn Streeter Stops in Dallas Ahead of First Album Drop

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS -- Sevyn isn't just a lucky number for many, it's also the name of one of the most talented, rising R&B artists in the game. Although, before making her way to the mic, Sevyn Streeter penned plenty of hit songs for artists like Ariana Grande and Chris Brown.

"I'm a singer-songwriter so I've always written from what I go through," the artist told NewsFix in an exclusive interview.

Now Sevyn's counting on her first album, Girl Disrupted to reveal a new side of her.

"It changed me, it disrupted the girl within me," she added. "It forced me to kind of really step into being a young woman and it feels really good!"

She even collaborated with artists such as August Alsina and Ty Dolla $ign for this project.

"I'm a huge fan of artists who take pride in their artistry and artists who really create from what they go through!"

Ms. Streeter might be heading down a different avenue with her music, but the songstress still has big dreams to collaborate with artists Usher and Beyonce.

While the 30-year-old strives to take her talent to the next level, she's using her platform to promote positive vibes.

Even with R&B artist, Chrisette Michele's controversial inauguration performance, Sevyn has faith some good can be found under all the hate.

"There are plenty of situations that's been unfortunate but have been beautiful in the end. I believe her intentions are good and she's such a talented singer!"

On a high note, Sevyn brought her talents to Dallas and Houston for her tour-- and let's just say she always aims to please her #StreetTeam!