Good Samaritan Uber Driver Saves Dog After Hit And Run

FRISCO -- Plenty of folks use Uber to catch a ride now and again. But for one labrador retriever, a timely ride was a lifesaver. Literally!

When Uber driver Michelle T. met Jenna, the black lab had been hit by a car and left in the road. Luckily, Michelle had just dropped off her rider, so she scooped up the poor dog and took her to the Pet Vet in Frisco.

"We found that she had a dislocated right shoulder," said veterinarian Kaitlin Agel D.V.M. "She had a fractured pelvic bone, her spine was luxated out of her hip bone on one side, and on the other side her hip bone was broken."

Michelle sacrificed the rest of her day's fares to stay with Jenna, but couldn't foster her. That's where Dawn Ladny with Lucky Lab Rescue came in.

She heard about Jenna as she was leaving radiation treatment for breast cancer!

"I came straight here from my appointment," said Ladny. "I took her home, and she couldn't walk, she couldn't put any pressure on her legs at all."

Dawn and her boyfriend made a cart to help Jenna get around on her injured legs, and it wasn't long before she was running around again.

"She's a lucky dog," said Agel. "She really recovered quickly and well, and she's got a great home."

Soon, Jenna will be ready for her forever home - contact Lucky Lab Rescue if you can help--thanks to the hard work of her doctors. And also thanks to loving sacrifices from Dawn and Michelle, a Good Samaritan her bosses at Uber are proud of.

"We're really proud to partner with Michelle," said Uber DFW general manager Beth Huddleston, "and look forward to seeing more of her great works."

Hey, amen to that!