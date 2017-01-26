Dallas police release new photos of Target assault suspects

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS -- Dallas police are still searching for the two men who attacked a local theater director outside a Cityplace Target earlier this month.

They've released another picture of the suspects in hopes someone will recognize them. The picture shows the two men at the Cityplace DART station shortly after the attack.

Derek Whitener was critically injured in the beating. He spent nearly two weeks in ICU but his lawyers say he's now in stable condition.

Crime Stoppers is offering up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest in his case.